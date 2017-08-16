UK PM May: Govt determined to protect unique arrangements between N. Ireland and Ireland

The UK PM Theresa May is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a speech on her Government’s post-Brexit plans.

Key Headlines:

UK Govt determined to protect the unique arrangements between Northern Ireland and Ireland

May be specific & valuable EU programmes for which we want to agree the continuation of funding after Brexit

Wants to explore a potential future programme of peace funding after Brexit

There is no question of imposing a new customs border between UK and NI, would be totally unacceptable to UK Govt

Her comments come after a British government paper stated that the border posts between Ireland and Northern Ireland are "one of the most complex aspects" of Brexit.