UK PM May: Govt determined to protect unique arrangements between N. Ireland and Ireland

UK PM May: Govt determined to protect unique arrangements between N. Ireland and IrelandBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK PM Theresa May is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a speech on her Government’s post-Brexit plans.
Key Headlines:
UK Govt determined to protect the unique arrangements between Northern Ireland and Ireland
May be specific & valuable EU programmes for which we want to agree the continuation of funding after Brexit
Wants to explore a potential future programme of peace funding after Brexit
There is no question of imposing a new customs border between UK and NI, would be totally unacceptable to UK Govt
Her comments come after a British government paper stated that the border posts between Ireland and Northern Ireland are "one of the most complex aspects" of Brexit.
