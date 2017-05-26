UK PM May: G7 clear that Russia and Iran must push for Syria ceasefire

UK PM May: G7 clear that Russia and Iran must push for Syria ceasefireBy Felipe Erazo
UK Prime Minister Theresa May was on the wires, via Reuters, noting that G7 clear that Russia and Iran must push for Syria ceasefire.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Tech companies have a responsibility to remove harmful content from networks
- Vital do more with international partners to step up returns of foreign fighters
- G7 agreed to increase pressure on North Korea
- The Manchester attacker's connections with Libya shed light on that country
- Talking about labour leader Corbyn's comments on Manchester bombing, says there can never ever be an excuse for terrorism
- Says had very constructive discussion with French President Macron
- I am clear and remain clear we have up to two years to negotiate withdrawal and the future trade relationship