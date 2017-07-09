UK PM May calls on lawmakers to back Brexit bill - RTRS

Following the remarks from the UK Brexit Minster Davis during his speech in Parliament, the UK PM Theresa May is up on the rostrum, urging the lawmakers to support the legislation to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union, in order to move closer to Brexit.

May said in a statement, cited by Reuters, “The repeal bill helps deliver the outcome the British people voted for by ending the role of the EU in UK law, but it’s also the single most important step we can take to prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it provides legal certainty.”

“We’ve made time for proper parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit legislation, and I look forward to the contributions of MPs (lawmakers) from across the House (of Commons). But that contribution should fit with our shared aim: to help get the best Brexit for Britain,” May added.