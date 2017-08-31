UK PM May: Britain will stand with Japan in defending the international rules-based system

UK PM May: Britain will stand with Japan in defending the international rules-based systemBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the speech by the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at a joint conference, the UK PM Theresa May is now up on the rostrum on the UK – Japan bilateral relationship.
Key Points via Reuters:
Agreed ambitious programme of working with Japan to improve bilateral relations
Britain will stand with Japan in defending the international rules-based system
