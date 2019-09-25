UK PM Johnson's spokeswoman: PM will not request an extension of Brexit deadline

British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's spokeswoman crossed the wires in the last minutes repeating that the PM will not be requesting an extension of the Brexit deadline and that he is determined to deliver Brexit on October 31.

"PM Johnson's statement in parliament will be an update on yesterday’s Supreme Court decision," the spokeswoman added. "Attorney general set out that the government acted in good faith."

As markets are waiting for House of Commons to return, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.2430, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.