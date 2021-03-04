UK PM Johnson's spokesman: We want EU to ratify the trade deal as soon as possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday that Britain notified the EU and the Irish government at an official level earlier this week about moves to ease post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It is not a breach of agreement, such moves are entirely consistent with our obligations under the Northern Ireland protocol."

"It remains our position that we want the EU to ratify the trade deal as soon as possible."

"The government is committed to the peace agreement."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading little changed on the day at 1.3948.