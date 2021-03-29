UK PM Johnson's spokesman: We remain on track to deliver roadmap on easing lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday that they remain on track to deliver the roadmap on easing the coronavirus lockdown, as reported by Reuters.
The spokesman further noted that talks with the European Union on vaccines are ongoing and added that the UK doesn't currently have a surplus of vaccines to share with other countries.
Market reaction
These remarks failed to help the market sentiment improve and the UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen losing 0.45% on a daily basis at 6,712.
