UK PM Johnson's spokesman: We remain committed to seeking to get a deal with EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman reiterated on Thursday that they remain committed to seeking to get a deal with the European Union, as reported by Reuters.

"We need to make progress with the Internal Market Bill so it is on statue books by the beginning of next year," the spokesman added. When asked whether he thought the bill would be passed by parliament, "we would expect parliament to understand the importance of preserving the internal market," the spokesman replied.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD continues to push lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.42% on the day at 1.2845.