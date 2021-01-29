UK PM Johnson's spokesman: We are confident of our vaccine supply chains

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman reiterated on Friday that they are confident of their coronavirus vaccine supply chains, as reported by Reuters.

"We will continue to distribute vaccines fairly across all UK nations," the spokesman added and refrained from commenting on contracts between AstraZeneca and the European Union.

Market reaction

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was losing 1.66% on a daily basis at 6,417. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3730.