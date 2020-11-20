UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Want to reach a free trade agreement as soon as possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman reiterated on Friday that they want to reach a trade deal with the European Union as soon as possible, as reported by Reuters.

"We've been clear that we want to reach a free trade agreement as soon as possible - that has been our position throughout the negotiations and it remains our position," the spokesman told reporters. "Our negotiating position remains the same: we want an agreement that allows us to take back control of our money, laws and borders. We will continue to work hard to reach an agreement today and next week."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.06% on the day at 1.3268.