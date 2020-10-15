UK PM Johnson's spokesman: UK still wants to reach a trade deal with EU

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, has updated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the state of trade talks with the European Union, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"UK looks forward to hearing the outcome of the EU council, will reflect on that before setting out the UK's next steps."

"The UK still wants to reach a trade deal with the EU, that is our aim."

Market reaction

The British pound continues to have a difficult time finding demand after these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.7% on a daily basis at 1.2921.