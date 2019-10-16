UK PM Johnson's spokesman: There remain issues to be resolved

British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters that talks overnight were constructive but added there were still issues that need to be resolved.

"The intention of cabinet today is to provide an update on progress in talks, talks are ongoing," the spokesman added. "I expect ongoing dialogue between the PM, his team and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and meetings with conservative lawmakers."

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2755, down 0.25% on the day.