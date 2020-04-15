UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Review of social distancing measures could be announced on Thursday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said ministers were considering the review of social distancing measures and added that he was expecting an announcement to be made on Thursday.
Regarding the possibility of publishing a coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, the spokesman noted that the chief medical officer said that they need to get beyond the peak before having that discussion.
"Britain will call for G7 collaboration to increase speed and scale of treatment, tests and to coordinate an economic response," the spokesman added.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair continues to push lower on Wednesday and was last seen erasing 1.2% on a daily basis at 1.2470.
