UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM's view has not changed, UK should be leaving EU on Oct. 31

Commenting on European Council President Donald Tusk's announcement that the EU27 has agreed to a Brexit extension until January 31st, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said that the PM's view had not changed and that they still think that the United Kingdom should leave the European Union on October 31st.

"Parliament has been blocking Brexit for three years, it's clear we need a new parliament," the spokesman added. "We are focused on the vote today under fixed-term parliaments act."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2830, up 0.06% on a daily basis.