UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM will push ahead with plans to leave EU if snap election is rejected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman on Friday said that if parliament were to vote against the snap election on Monday, the PM will push ahead with their plans to leave the European Union (EU) and the domestic agenda. "If the EU offers a Brexit delay the government can change the date of departure through a statutory instrument," the spokesman explained.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that the EU27 have agreed to grant a Brexit extension but said the dat will be determined next week when ambassadors meet again on Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade in a tight range near 1.2850, posting modest daily losses.