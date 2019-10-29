UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM will move second reading of early election bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman on Tuesday said that the PM will move the second reading of the early election bill and noted that the PM told the cabinet that they need to have an election to end the paralysis in parliament and get Brexit done.

"The electoral franchise should not be changed just days before an election," the spokesman added. "Government has no plans to lower the voting age."

The GBP/USD pair ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2860, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.