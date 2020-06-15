UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM to urge renewed energy to secure agreement with EU by end of summer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday that the PM will urge "renewed energy" to secure an agreement with the European Union by the end of the summer.

"You can expect the prime minister to welcome the fact that the European Commission president has agreed to an intensified timetable for FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations in July," the spokesman added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains sour after these comments. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 1.03% on the day at 6,042 points.