UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM to meet von der Leyen to see if there is political way through

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to see if there is a political way through, the PM's spokesman told reporters on Tuesday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The PM restated to cabinet his desire to find a way through areas of disagreement in EU trade talks."

"The PM told cabinet any deal must respect core principles."

"Nothing has been agreed yet on the timing of the meeting."

"Cabinet is united on the position in the EU trade talks."

"There have been good discussions in Joint Committee on possible solutions in areas of concern in the Withdrawal Agreement."

"We believe, parliament will have time to pass it if there is a trade deal."

"Negotiations need to be concluded by year-end, talks will not continue into next year."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair extended its daily slide following these comments and was last seen losing 0.55% on the day at 1.3303.