UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM tells cabinet there is still a deal to be done

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Tuesday that the PM told cabinet ministers that he believes there is still a deal to be done with the EU, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"PM tells cabinet EU trade talks at a crucial stage before the European Council."

"Australia outcome holds no fear."

"As we approach October 15, the chief Brexit negotiator will have to advise the PM on whether his conditions have been met."

"There is a need for us to provide clarity in the middle of this month."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair extended its daily slide and was last seen losing 0.7% on a daily basis at 1.2975.