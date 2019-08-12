UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM is very clear that he wants to get a Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes, repeating that the PM is very clear that he wants to get a Brexit deal. "The PM hopes the EU understands the UK's determination to leave the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts," the spokesman added.

The GBP/USD pair didn't pay any mind to these comments and was last up 0.37% on the day at 1.2080. Below are some additional quotes from the spokesman, per Reuters.

"PM johnson to discuss range of security issues, including Iran, with US' Bolton later on Monday."

When asked about Huawei, "UK government still looking at issue of high-risk telecoms vendors."

"UK government position on Iran and JCPOA has not changed."

"Iran must stop its destabilising actions in the region."

"No meeting with Ireland's Varadkar has been scheduled."