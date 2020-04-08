UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing by himself

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment, the PM's spokesman said on Wednesday. "The PM is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing by himself," the spokesman added during the daily press briefing.

Regarding Brexit negotiations, "the EU and Britain agreed there was scope for further productive discussions on the future relationship," the spokesman noted.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair continues to edge higher during the European trading hours and was last seen adding 0.25% on the day at 1.2368. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.7%.