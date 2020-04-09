UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM had a good night, continues to improve in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a good night and continues to improve in the intensive care, the PM spokesman said during the daily press briefing on Thursday.

Key takeaways

"The PM has been receiving standard oxygen treatment."

"The PM able to contact people if required."

"What we need to do now is keep bearing down on the rate of transmission, we are at a critical point."

"First Secretary of State will lead any cabinet decision-making process in terms of lockdown measures."

"For now, we want to make sure the steps we have taken are properly enforced."

"We have not yet reached a peak of this pandemic, we need to be relentlessly focused on stopping the transmission of this virus."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2420, adding 0.28% on a daily basis.