UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM asked Edward Lister to be interim chief of staff

Following the news of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advisers Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain having left No10 for good, PM Johnson's spokesman told reporters that Cummins and Cain will continue to work until mid-December.

"Prime Minister has asked Edward Lister to be the interim chief of staff," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

These developments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals in the late American session. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.58% on a daily basis at 1.3190.