UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM asked Edward Lister to be interim chief of staff

Following the news of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advisers Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain having left No10 for good, PM Johnson's spokesman told reporters that Cummins and Cain will continue to work until mid-December.
"Prime Minister has asked Edward Lister to be the interim chief of staff," the spokesman added.
Market reaction
These developments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals in the late American session. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.58% on a daily basis at 1.3190.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the market mood improves, despite concerns about coronavirus. Eurozone GDP growth was marginally downgraded to 12.6% in the third quarter. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 77 points.
GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900
Following Monday's sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. However, the pair broke above its consolidation channel on Friday and rose to a four-day high of $1,896.90.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward?
WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data
Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.