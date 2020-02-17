UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Not seeking anything special from EU in trade talks

We are not seeking anything special from the EU in trade talks, we want something similar to other deals they have struck," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. "We are ready to negotiate now, we want the relationship to be based on friendly cooperation."

GBP reaction

These comments seem to be weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.23% on a daily basis at 1.3015 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.3% at 0.8335.