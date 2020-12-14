UK PM Johnson's spokesman: No trade deal is a possible outcome, gaps still remain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday that it's still possible that they will not be able to reach a trade deal with the European Union due to remaining gaps, as reported by Reuters.

"Time is in very short supply and has been for some time," the spokesman reiterated. "We remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with the EU."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 1.48% on a daily basis at 1.3420.