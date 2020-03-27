UK PM Johnson's spokesman: No change to Brexit timetable

The UK sees no need to change the Brexit timetable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday and announced that the first meeting of the UK -EU joint committee will go ahead by video conference on Monday.

The spokesman added that he is not aware of any further specific trade talks with the EU having taken place since texts were exchanged.

Regarding Boris Johnson's coronavirus infection, "there are other people in the PM's office who have self-isolated," the spokesman added. "Ministers would need to self isolate if they develop symptoms."

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged higher and was last seen trading at 1.2266, adding 0.53% on the day.