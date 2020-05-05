UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Guidance on getting businesses back to work yet to be finalised

"What matters is that we get any change to social distancing right, fully consider the evidence and ensure we communicate the next steps in a clear way," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman further noted that the government's guidance on getting businesses back to work is yet to be finalised and added that it will be designed to ensure a safe return to work.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.75% on the day at 5,854 points.