UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Familiar differences remain in EU trade talks

"Familiar differences remain in EU trade talks on level playing field and fisheries," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

The spokesman further noted that negotiations will be paused over the weened and will resume in Brussels next week.

"The government's position in relation to the future trade agreement negotiations is unchanged," the spokesman added. "We want to reach a deal but it has to be one that fully respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower after these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.3155, where it was still up 0.3% on a daily basis.