UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Differences still remain on important issues

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, "progress has been made this week in some areas, however, differences still remain on important issues," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Discussions this week have been useful."

"The UK still committed to reaching an agreement, will work next week towards that."

"Currently no plans to issue formal statement from negotiators on Friday."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.2950.