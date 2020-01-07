UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Cabinet agreed Soleimani was a threat to all our interests

Following the cabinet meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reported that the cabinet agreed Soleimani was responsible for a pattern of destabilising behaviour in the region and that he was a threat to all their interests, as reported by Reuters.

When asked about a possible withdrawal of troops from the region, "we keep our forces' protection under constant review," the spokesman responded.

In the meantime, major European equity indexes cling to daily gains but the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% to point out to mixed market sentiment.