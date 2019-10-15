UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Brexit talks continue but there is still work to do

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that Brexit talks were still ongoing and there was still work to do, per Reuters.

"Cabinet has been fully engaged in the process and will be meeting again Wednesday afternoon," the spokesman added. "If we are going to reach a deal, we want to do so as soon as possible."

The GBP/USD pair retreated slightly from the multi-month highs that it touched at 1.2799 in the last minutes and was last seen trading at 1.2770, adding 1.3% on the day.