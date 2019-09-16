UK PM Johnson's office: PM reiterated that he would not request an extension

Following his meeting with European Commission President Juncker, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office released a statement noting that leaders had a constructive meeting and that they agreed that discussions needed to intensify.

"The Prime Minister reconfirmed his commitment to the Good Friday/Belfast agreement," the statement further read. "It was agreed that talks should take place at a political level between Michel Barnier and the Brexit Secretary, and conversations would continue between President Juncker and the Prime Minister. Prime Minister johnson reiterated that he would not request an extension and would take the UK out of the EU on the 31 October."

The GBP/USD pair came under a renewed pressure on these remarks and was last down 0.5% on the day at 1.2438.