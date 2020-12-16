UK PM Johnson's office: Brexit discussions to continue over coming days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Wednesday that they expect trade discussions with the European Union to continue over the coming days, as reported by Reuters.

"We will recall MPs (Members of parliament) and Peers to legislate for a deal if one is secured. That recall could be as early as next week," the statement further read.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower and was last seen trading at 1.3472, where it was still up 0.08% on a daily basis.