UK PM Johnson: WTO terms would be more than satisfactory for UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the UK's position with regards to the EU-UK trade negotiations hasn't changed.

Additional takeaways

"There are problems."

"We must be able to control our laws and fisheries."

"WTO terms would be more than satisfactory for the UK."

"We can cope with no-deal, not that we don't want a deal."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the British pound continues to consolidate the losses it suffered against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 1.3% on a daily basis at 1.3345.