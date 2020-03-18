UK PM Johnson: Working with trade unions to bring forward further measures to support workers

"We are working with trade unions to bring forward further measure to support workers through coronavirus," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will be bringing forward legislation to protect private renters from eviction due to coronavirus," Johnson added. "Further measures will ensure every worker receives support.

GBP/USD reaction

The British pound failed to shake off the bearish pressure after these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.1850, erasing 1.65% on a daily basis.