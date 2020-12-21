UK PM Johnson: Working to unblock trade as soon as possible

"We are working to unblock trade," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Tuesday and added that they want to resolve that issue as soon as possible.

Additional takeaways

"We in the UK fully understand the anxieties of our friends about the new variant."

"Risks of transmission by a solitary driver in a cab are really very low."

"We hope to make progress as fast as we possibly can."

"People can continue to shop normally."

"We were prompt on acting against this new COVID variant."

"Over half a million people have had the COVID vaccine."

"This virus, alas, can move very swiftly from one nation to another."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 1.25% on a daily basis at 1.3352.