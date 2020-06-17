UK PM Johnson: Will respond to our economic needs in creative way at end of transition period

When they come to the end of the Brexit transition period, they will be able to respond to the UK's economic needs in a creative way, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. The PM further reiterated that they are deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

"Let's not delay, let's get on with it," Johnson added. "We could look at the regulation at the end of the transition period."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair, which fell to a session low of 1.2524, largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day near 1.2570.