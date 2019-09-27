UK PM Johnson: Will obey the law while looking for ways to get around Benn act

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they will obey the law while looking for ways to get around the Benn act.

"We are not exploiting the division in the UK," Johnson argued and reiterated that they will get a deal if they can. "We want to get a deal, we are working for a deal, we will leave the EU on October 31."

The GBP/USD pair's reaction to Johnson's remarks was relatively muted. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on a daily basis at 1.2307.