UK PM Johnson: Will obey the law while looking for ways to get around Benn act

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they will obey the law while looking for ways to get around the Benn act.
"We are not exploiting the division in the UK," Johnson argued and reiterated that they will get a deal if they can. "We want to get a deal, we are working for a deal, we will leave the EU on October 31."
The GBP/USD pair's reaction to Johnson's remarks was relatively muted. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on a daily basis at 1.2307.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off two-year lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows near 1.09 as the dollar takes a breather from gains. US Durable Goods Orders, Core PCE, and other figures are eyed.
GBP/USD struggling around after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates
GBP/USD is struggling with 1.23 as BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. Top EU-UK negotiators meet in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold slides to over 1-week lows, farther below $1500 mark
Gold edged lower on the last trading day of the week and dropped to over one-week lows, below the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.