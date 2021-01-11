UK PM Johnson: Will be ramping up vaccinations significantly toward Feb. 15

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they will be ramping up coronavirus vaccinations significantly as they approach the February 15 target, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Worst thing now is to allow success in vaccines to breed complacency about the pandemic."

"Hitting the vaccine target is a huge ask, it can be achieved."

"We will throw everything at it to get the target done."

"I can confirm we have done 40% of 80-year-olds in this country."

"We have done 23% of elderly residents of care homes."

"This is a race against time, this is a very perilous moment."

"My worry is that this is the moment that vaccine success breeds false complacency."

"We have a really tough fight on our hands."

"We will keep rules under review."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index continues to push lower after these comments and was last seen losing 1.2% on the day at 6,790.