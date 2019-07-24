UK PM Johnson: We will come out of EU on October 31, no ifs or buts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a speech after being officially asked by the Queen to form the new government. Below are some key quotes, as reported by Reuters.
"Some think we are incapable of honouring a democratic mandate. The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts."
"We will come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts. British people have had enough of waiting."
"Will give businesses the confidence to invest across UK."
"We will create a new partnership with EU friends. Convinced we can do a deal without checks on the Irish border."
"We don't want a no-deal. Preparations for no-deal won't be wasted, we will need to be ready to leave the EU customs union."
"The ports will be ready and banks will be ready for Brexit.
"Whatever deal we do, will prepare economic package to boost business."
"If there is one thing that has sapped business confidence, it is the refusal to take decisions.
The GBP/USD pair is rising modestly on Johnson's remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2500, up 0.5% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"
GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly.
USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade
As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.