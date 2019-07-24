UK PM Johnson: We will come out of EU on October 31, no ifs or buts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a speech after being officially asked by the Queen to form the new government. Below are some key quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"Some think we are incapable of honouring a democratic mandate. The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts."

"We will come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts. British people have had enough of waiting."

"Will give businesses the confidence to invest across UK."

"We will create a new partnership with EU friends. Convinced we can do a deal without checks on the Irish border."

"We don't want a no-deal. Preparations for no-deal won't be wasted, we will need to be ready to leave the EU customs union."

"The ports will be ready and banks will be ready for Brexit.

"Whatever deal we do, will prepare economic package to boost business."

"If there is one thing that has sapped business confidence, it is the refusal to take decisions.

The GBP/USD pair is rising modestly on Johnson's remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2500, up 0.5% on the day.