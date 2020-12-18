UK PM Johnson: We want to keep talking if there is a chance of a deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that they want to keep talking with the European Union (EU) if there is a chance of a trade deal, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We must be able to control our laws and waters."

"Our door is open."

"Things are looking difficult, there is a gap that needs to be bridged."

"The EU must come to the table with something, if they don't, we will trade on WTO terms."

"WTO terms may be difficult at first but we will prosper."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair's reaction to these comments was largely muted and it was last seen losing 0.38% on a daily basis at 1.3530.