UK PM Johnson: We shall not walk away from our obligations to the people of HK

"We shall not walk away from our obligations to the people of Hong Kong (HK)," said the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

China's security law is in direct conflict with "one country, two systems" principle, he added.

Johnson also said the UK stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens, as cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

On Tuesday, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned China against imposing the "authoritarian" national security law in Hong Kong,

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair trades firmer but below the 1.2600 level amid broad US dollar weakness and on Brexit talks optimism. Focus on UK/US Services PMI.