UK PM Johnson: We remain in contain phase of coronavirus outbreak

"We remain in the contain phase of the coronavirus outbreak," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Monday and noted that they are making extensive preparations to move into the delay phase.

"We will set out further steps in days and weeks ahead to help people protect themselves, particularly the elderly," Johnson added.

UK financial markets plunge on Monday

The UK's FTSE 100 Index closed the day more than 7% lower and the 10-year government bond yield hit a new all-time low on Monday at 0.074%.