UK PM Johnson: We must leave EU on October 31 deal or no-deal

Speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Johnson repeated that they must leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"I think we can get a deal."

"I was encouraged by talks in Berlin. We can find a way forward."

"It is vital for trust in politics to deliver on the referendum."

"We have an extraordinary friendship with France."

"A great deal of work has already been done to ensure a smooth transition on October 31."

"We want to do all the necessary work on both sides to prepare for Brexit."

"Under no circumstances will UK government institute checks or controls at Irish border."

"Understands desire to protect the integrity of the single market."

"We can exit EU and protect the integrity of the single market."

The British pound seems to be reacting positively to these remarks with the GBP/USD pair climbing to a fresh session high of 1.2169, adding 0.35% on the day.