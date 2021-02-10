UK PM Johnson: We have to get used to idea of revaccinating

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that they are going to have to get used to the idea of revaccinating, as reported by Reuters.

"The border policy is measured, proportionate and getting tougher next week," Johnson added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was posting small daily gains at 6,539.80. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3835, up 0.15% on a daily basis.