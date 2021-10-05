UK PM Johnson: We have reliable supply chains for Christmas

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered conciliatory remarks in his speech on Tuesday, citing that “we have reliable supply chains for Christmas.”

Additional comments

“There have been shortages of lorry drivers around the world.”

“There are going to be difficulties as the economy wakes up.”

“We want wage growth and productivity to grow.”

“Rising wages are a good thing.”

When asked is this a crisis? Johnson says “no.”

“A shortage of labor is a sign of economic robustness.”

“I have always been in favor of talented people coming to this country.”

On immigration, “we saw over 25 years was businesses mainline low-wage immigration.”

Asked about 1970s style inflationary spiral, “don't think the problem will present itself in that way.”

“Businesses have not been investing enough in pay, conditions and infrastructure.”.

On an increase to the minimum wage, “we'll look at any suggestion from the living wage commission.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is back above 1.3600, challenging highs on PM Johnson’s comments. The spot was last seen trading at 1.3612, almost unchanged on the day.