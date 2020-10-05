UK PM Johnson: We are working hard to get a vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that they are trying to reduce the number of people who lose their jobs but acknowledged there are clearly tough times ahead, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The incidence of cases corresponds to where we thought we were."

"Crucial thing is that in future days and weeks we shall see if our additional measures have driven down the virus."

"I have no doubt we can get on top of this virus."

"The outbreaks seem more localised this time than it was in March and April, we will take steps to keep guidance as simple as we can."

"We are working hard to get a vaccine, we feel they must on the verge of getting one."

"We would have to have supplies of it, priority would be for the most vulnerable."

"I encourage people to go out to local cinemas."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged slightly higher after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.65% on the day at 5,940.