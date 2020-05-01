UK PM Johnson: We are past the peak and we are on the downward slope

UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson tweeted out on Friday: “I can confirm that we are past the peak of this disease. We are past the peak and we are on the downward slope. And we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term. But we can only defeat coronavirus by our collective discipline and working together.”

Despite the upbeat comments on the virus situation in Britain, the pound remains under pressure, as the easing of the lockdown measures is unlikely to happen soon.

Markets now await PM Johnson’s guidelines on the lockdown easing.