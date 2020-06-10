UK PM Johnson: We are now getting the disease under control

"We are getting the disease under control and we will continue to do so in a cautious way," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday and added that they will be announcing more easing of lockdown measures later in the day.

Additional takeaways

"When we have serious concerns as a country, such as over the origins of COVID or infrastructure, then we must feel free to raise those issues with China."

"We must wait until the epidemic has been through the full cycle before drawing international comparisons on death figures."

"As we get the incidence down, I want to make sure the two-metre social distance rule is under constant review."

"Tomorrow, parliament will hear more about the test and trace programme."

"We want to reopen hospitality as quickly as we can, but no earlier than July 4."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index continues to erase its daily losses following these comments. As of writing, the index was down 0.07% on the day at 6,331 points.