UK PM Johnson: We are going to get a deal and leave the EU on October 31

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that they are working very hard to get a deal with the EU but added that they will come out without a deal if it's "absolutely necessary."

"We are going to get a deal and leave the EU on October 31," Johnson said. "There is a way of getting a deal but it will require a lot of hard work."

The British pound paid little to no mind to these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last up 0.16% on the day at 1.2365. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"UK and our friends and partners want us to get on with Brexit and get it done."

"It is a load of nonsense that I am being undemocratic."